Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
17
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:19 AM CST until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Six Flags Great America to hire 4,000 employees for the 2022 season

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Jobs
FOX 32 Chicago

GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are planning to hire 4,000 new employees ahead of the 2022 season.

The north suburban Gurnee theme park said Thursday that it will hold its first on-site hiring event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement.

Positions the theme park is seeking to fill include ride operators, lifeguards and food and beverage staff, the statement said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their Social Security card and a current photo ID with proof of age or a school ID and birth certificate.

(Six Flags Great America)

The theme park said it will hold additional hiring events on March 5, March 19 and April 2.

Working for Great America does come with a few added bonuses including free admission to the park for the employee and a friend, discounts on food, beverage and retail items and employee exclusive events.

Those who are interested can apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com.

(Hurricane Harbor)