Six Flags Great America to hire 4,000 employees for the 2022 season

Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are planning to hire 4,000 new employees ahead of the 2022 season.

The north suburban Gurnee theme park said Thursday that it will hold its first on-site hiring event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement.

Positions the theme park is seeking to fill include ride operators, lifeguards and food and beverage staff, the statement said.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their Social Security card and a current photo ID with proof of age or a school ID and birth certificate.

The theme park said it will hold additional hiring events on March 5, March 19 and April 2.

Working for Great America does come with a few added bonuses including free admission to the park for the employee and a friend, discounts on food, beverage and retail items and employee exclusive events.

Those who are interested can apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com.

