Six Flags to give away thousands of tickets to adults, kids who get the COVID-19 vaccine

Six Flags Great America is giving away 50,000 tickets as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal is not only to get adults vaccinated, but to encourage kids to get the shot too, especially now that 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible.

The park is still working on how it will be giving away the tickets.

It will have a mass vaccination site on its grounds in Gurnee., but tickets will also be available through some local health departments.

This announcement comes as Illinois public health officials on Thursday announced another 1,918 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 35 additional deaths.

The cases were among 88,682 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Also on Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The seven-day testing positivity rate in Illinois is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.