Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m.

Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in yellow condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital. One person was transported for an "orthopedic injury."

Chicago police said the men who were transported for possible overdoses were ages 37, 42, 41, 41, and 46.

"Never had any problems like this before with this bar, never heard of any drug issues," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th). He said he hopes that the five people involved cooperate with law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation.

The bar issued a statement which read: "Lawlor’s is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation."

Lawlor's is known for hosting events like toy drives and benefits for Special Olympics.

