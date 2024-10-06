Skeletal remains found along I-90 in Chicago, investigation underway

The Brief Skeletal remains were found near Interstate 90 in Chicago. The Illinois State Police and Chicago police are investigating the discovery. The investigation is in its early stages, with limited details available.



An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found near Interstate 90 in Chicago on Sunday.

The remains were discovered in an embankment area along the northbound lanes of the highway near Webster Avenue.

The Chicago Police Department contacted the Illinois State Police around 12:22 p.m after the discovery was made. The remains were located on state property.

Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages, and no further details are available at this time. It is unclear how long the remains had been in the area or whether foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information should contact the Illinois State Police or the Chicago Police Department.