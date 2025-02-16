Skokie boil water order lifted for all after major water main break

The boil water order for north suburban Skokie has been lifted for all customers, the village announced Sunday evening.

After testing the tap water, officials confirmed it is now safe to drink and use without any added precautions.

Water pressure in Skokie has also continued to improve following a major water main break that occurred on Friday.

What you can do:

Now that the boil water order has been lifted, the village recommends the following steps to remove air and flush any sediments from water pipes:

Remove faucet aerators from all cold water taps in the home.

Beginning in the lowest level of the home, run the cold water full force at all taps, making sure the drain is clear.

Let the water run for 5 minutes at the last tap you opened (top floor).

Then, turn off each tap starting with the taps in the highest level of the home. Be sure to run water in bathtubs and showers as well as faucets.

Faucet aerators: It's not uncommon for faucet aerators to become clogged when interior piping is drained. Watch a video with tips for cleaning faucet aerators

Washing machines and dishwashers: After flushing your taps, consider running your washing machine and dishwasher on empty for one cycle before using for best water quality.

Refrigerator filters: After flushing your taps, it’s best practice to replace the drinking water filter in your refrigerator per manufacturer’s recommendations.

Guidance for buildings: The IDPH offers additional guidance for buildings regarding tap flushing.

What we know:

On Sunday, crews identified the cause of the water main break: a failed fitting cap on a major water transmission main serving Skokie.

There was no indication the failure resulted from construction activity in the area.

Work continued at the site on Sunday, and the impacted pipe was replaced. Service will resume once water quality testing is complete.

Water samples from 70 locations were taken and delivered to a testing lab Saturday night.

Residents are still urged to avoid non-essential water use to help improve water pressure. Reduced demand allows the water system to refill faster as pressure continues to recover.

For the latest update, visit skokie.org.