Skokie family trapped in Israel amid escalating Hamas conflict

It's day four, and the Israel-Hamas war is showing no signs of slowing down.

With flights canceled to Tel Aviv, thousands are trapped, and that includes a local family.

What started as a vacation for the Stern family from Skokie, Illinois, turned into a nightmare early Saturday morning when they woke up to the sound of sirens blaring and looked out the window to see rocket explosions in the distance. They are now unsure how they are going to get back to Chicago.

The family, with their 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters, was visiting Tel Aviv to introduce the girls to their 101-year-old Great Aunt, who's a survivor of the Holocaust. It was their first chance to do that since the pandemic.

"We came with a bunch of Chicagoans on a full flight on United on September 27th. And we had an amazing trip, and then on Saturday morning and had a bunch of missed calls from my uncle. I called him back. He asked if I knew what was going on. I heard sirens all over. And everything changed," said Leora Stern.

Since that moment, the Sterns have not set foot outside their hotel. A photo shows Leora's husband and their two little girls in the safe room / bomb shelter located in their hotel. They have to rush from their hotel room to that room every time the sirens go off. They describe the situation as minute-to-minute and say their 3-year-old is so scared, she won't even take off her shoes in case they need to evacuate to the safe room.

Leora says they can see rocket strikes off in the distance to the South of where they are, and that every day they have fewer and fewer services because many of the hotel staff members, including the chef and the lifeguard to the indoor pool, for example, are leaving to serve on the front lines of the fight.

The Sterns were supposed to leave Tel Aviv for Chicago Tuesday night, and are now completely unsure when they'll be able to fly out.

FOX 32 spoke with the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, who says he expects commercial flights to resume in a matter of days.