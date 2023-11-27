Skokie man charged with making bomb threats in Evanston

Police have arrested a man suspected of making fake bomb threats in north suburban Evanston between September and October.

Jacob Spiro, 23, of Skokie, was taken into custody on Nov. 17 after surrendering to police, according to a statement from the Evanston Police Department. He has been charged with four felony counts of disorderly conduct.

The Evanston Public Library received separate emails on Sept. 12 and 14 claiming there was a bomb in the building. Both library branches were immediately evacuated and searched, but no explosive devices were found in either incident.

On Oct. 2 and 3, police received 911 calls from the McDonald's in the 1900 block of Dempster Street claiming there was a bomb in the restaurant, but no explosives were found after authorities conducted a search.

Spiro was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. No additional charges were expected to be filed against him, police said.

He was previously charged with making numerous bomb and violence threats to schools in Skokie, Niles and Glenview.