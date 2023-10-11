Skokie man charged with making bomb threats to schools

A Skokie man has been charged with making bomb threats to several schools in north suburban communities.

Jacob Spiro, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with two felony counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one felony count of disorderly conduct, according to Skokie police.

From September to October, Skokie police received 16 bomb and violence threats, some of which were at local schools, police said. Several nearby suburbs also received similar threats during the same time period including Glenview, Morton Grove, Niles, Northbrook and Wilmette. After investigation, none of the threats were deemed credible. Police did not say how many of the threats they believe Spiro was responsible for.

Police said Spiro, who lives in Skokie, could face additional charges for making threats at other locations, according to Skokie PD Deputy Chief Robert Libit. Spiro is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a pre-trial release hearing.