Skokie man extricated from semi after high-speed crash on Interstate 65

A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after a high-speed crash Saturday afternoon on northbound Interstate 65 near Lafayette.

Indiana State Police say a white 2005 Volvo semi, driven by Semir Prijic of Skokie, rear-ended another semi truck near mile-marker 155.

Prijic had to be extricated from the cab of the truck, state police said. He was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The driver of the other semi was not injured.

Northbound traffic was closed for approximately 5 hours before it was reopened.