Skokie parents demand reversal of grade cuts as students face uncertain future at Dr. Bessie Rhodes

Parents, students and community members gathered in Skokie to protest the removal of 7th and 8th grades at Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

They are demanding that the school district and the Board of Education reverse this decision and reconsider reassigning other District 65 staff to address teaching shortages at the school.

They said it is crucial to retain current teachers so they can continue instructing essential subjects.

Many parents expressed disappointment over the decision.

"To tear our children away in the middle of the school year from their school just seems very unfair. Its tearing away from their friends and separate them throughout the district is also unfair. You know they should be able finish their school year out and graduate with their friends, stay with the people they built relationships with and just continue on with this important time in their learning career," said Juan Chavez, a concerned parent.

Parents are urging the district to consider bringing in retired teachers to help teach necessary subjects at the school.