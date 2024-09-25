Skokie police celebrate 5-year-old girl who called 911 to save mom

The Brief Skokie police will honor 5-year-old Zoey for calling 911 during her mom’s medical emergency in May. Zoey stayed calm while giving the operator crucial details to help her mom. The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.



Skokie police will honor a local hero on Wednesday evening — a 5-year-old girl who saved her mother's life with a calm and quick 911 call earlier this year.

Back in May, Zoey Reddick dialed 911 after her mom, Jessica Reddick, fainted at home following recent surgery. Zoey stayed calm and gave the emergency operator all the necessary details, including their location.

"I could not believe she called 911. I’m like, who called 911? Everybody’s like, ‘your daughter.’ When I heard the 911 audio, it brought tears to my eyes. She was so calm and knew everything," Jessica Reddick said.

Paramedics arrived quickly and treated her mother. Zoey says she’s proud that she answered all the operator's questions with ease.

Zoey will be honored by Skokie police at 7 p.m.