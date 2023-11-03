'We Stand with Israel' signs vandalized in Skokie, hate crime investigation underway

A hate crime investigation is underway after signs supporting Israel were found damaged in Skokie on Friday.

In the early morning hours, Skokie police received reports that numerous signs saying "We Stand with Israel" were vandalized. The damage was located in residential areas south of Church St. and east of Kostner Ave.

Police say they are investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Currently, eight locations with sign damage have been identified. Nobody was reported in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.

The investigation is ongoing.