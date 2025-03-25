Chicago Sky hire head coach of Nigeria women’s national team to staff

The Brief The Chicago Sky hired the head coach of the Nigerian women's national team as an assistant coach, the team announced. Rena Wakama enjoyed historic success leading Nigeria to a quarterfinals appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It was the first time an African team, men's or women's, advanced out of the group stage of the Olympics.



The Chicago Sky announced the hiring of the head coach of the Nigerian women’s national basketball team as an assistant coach.

Rena Wakama recently led the Nigerian squad through the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris last year, according to a Sky news release.

Historic Olympic success

What we know:

Nigeria made it to the quarterfinals stage before losing to the U.S.

Before that, no African team, men's or women's, had made it out of the group stage of an Olympic tournament.

She was one of the youngest head coaches in Olympic history, the team said, and was awarded Best Coach by FIBA after her team’s performance in Paris.

Wakama had served in that role since June of 2023 and became the first female coach to ever win the Women’s AfroBasketball title that August.

She is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, and played college basketball at Western Carolina University.

What they're saying:

Wakama expressed excitement about joining the staff of Sky head coach Tyler Marsh.

"Tyler has one of the best basketball minds in the industry and I’m excited to help him bring his vision to life," she said in a statement. "I look forward to serving this organization and working alongside the other brilliant minds on staff to create a brand of basketball that is not only competitive but also fun to watch! Let’s get to work!"

Marsh added, "Rena has proven that she has a winning mindset and attitude. We’ve seen her success this past summer with the Nigerian National Team at the Olympics, building on an impressive winning record and extensive background in coaching and player development. She is an excellent young leader and coach who will make a significant impact on the Sky’s program."

The Sky will open the 2025 regular season on May 17 on the road against the Indiana Fever.