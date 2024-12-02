Chicago Sky release 2025 regular season schedule, with record-44 games

The Brief The Chicago Sky released its 2025 regular season schedule after a breakout year in 2024. The Sky will start the year under new head coach Tyler Marsh, who replaced Teresa Weatherspoon. She was fired after only one season in which the team 13-27 led by rookie stars Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso.



The Chicago Sky released its schedule for the 2025 regular season after a breakout year for the WNBA last year led by young stars like Angel Reese.

The Sky, under new head coach Tyler Marsh, will begin the season on May 17 on the road against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The Sky’s home opener will be on May 22 against the New York Liberty, the defending WNBA champions.

This year, the WNBA expanded its schedule with each team playing 44 regular-season games, 22 at home and 22 on the road, the most ever in league history.

Last year, the team went 13-27 with Teresa Weatherspoon at the helm, but she was fired after only one season as head coach. She oversaw a team in a rebuilding phase and led by young players like Kamilla Cardoso and Reese who were both taken in the first round of last year's draft.

This upcoming year will be the franchise’s 20th season. The WNBA will also feature a brand new franchise this season, the Golden State Valkyries, which will play its first game against the Sky on June 27.

Season ticket plans are nearly sold out, but fans interested can get on the waitlist for 2025 on Ticketmaster.com. For more information on tickets, call 1-866-SKY-WNBA or email tickets@chicagosky.com.