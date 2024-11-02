Chicago Sky have hired Tyler Marsh as the team's next head coach

The Chicago Sky have reportedly found their next head coach.

FOX 32 can confirm that Tyler Marsh has agreed to a multi-year contract to become the Sky's next head coach.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Marsh comes to Chicago from Las Vegas, where he served as an assistant coach and head of player development under Becky Hammon.

The Aces won back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023 with Marsh on staff in Vegas. Marsh was hired in Las Vegas in 2022.

Marsh was also on the staff of the Toronto Raports when the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship.

Marsh has worked with the likes of A'Ja Wilson, the three-time WNBA MVP, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and more on Vegas' roster. Las Vegas lost in the WNBA semifinals to the eventual WNBA Champion New York Liberty.

Marsh will be tabbed to work with Sky rookie sensations Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, while also working with Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca to develop a roster that will have multiple first-round draft picks after the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Sky's hire will replace the vacancy left when the team fired Teresa Weatherspoon after just one year. That move sent a ripple effect throughout the league as Weatherspoon's status as a basketball Hall of Famer was well-known.

Weatherspoon helped bring the Sky into the WNBA playoff race, but were eliminated on the final day of the regular season. Management on the Sky said they felt a change was needed, but didn't elaborate much on the move.

With Marsh coming into the fold, it becomes clear the team is putting an emphasis on player development. With the franchise building around Reese and Cardoso, the team will have two draft picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft: one in the top-four when the lottery is announced and the 10th overall pick in the draft via Connecticut.

Now, Pagliocca has his choice of head coach in place.