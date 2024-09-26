Chicago Sky fire Teresa Weatherspoon after 1 season in Chicago: Reports

The Chicago Sky have made a change in head coach.

According to a report, the Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season in Chicago.

Marquee Sports and the Chicago Sun-Times both reported the news.

In a historic season around the WNBA, Weatherspoon oversaw the Sky in a rebuilding year. She helped mentor Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in what became one of the most viewed seasons in the history of the league.

Still, even in a rebuilding season, the Sky were battling for a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. The Sky were officially eliminated by the Connecticut Sun.

Reese, one of Weatherspoon's staunchest defenders, opened up about the move on social media.

"I’m heartbroken," Reese said on X. "I’m literally lost for words knowing what this women meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon."

Weatherspoon went 13-27 in her lone season in Chicago. The Sky's opening becomes the second opening in the WNBA this offseason. The Los Angeles Sparks moved on from Curt Miller this offseason after a difficult season.

This will mark the fourth Sky head coach since they won the 2021 WNBA title. James Wade departed for a job with the Toronto Raptors. Emre Vatansever took over as the interim coach but was not retained. Weatherspoon was hired in 2023, and oversaw a rebuild alongside general manager Jeff Pagliocca.

Now, the Sky will be looking for that fourth head coach.

This story will be updated.