Black-owned Chicago bowling alley struggles to stay in business

For over 75 years, Skyway Bowl has been a staple of Chicago’s Southeast Side.

The family-owned business is fighting to keep its doors open for the next generation, but they need help.

The bowling alley is located in the 9900 block of South Torrence Avenue in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Skyway hit hard by pandemic

What we know:

Owner Brunetta Hill-Corley said support is needed after being steamrolled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowling leagues keep the business afloat, but the number of people hitting the lanes hasn’t picked back up to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the bills keep coming.

"With that shut down, we lost a third or a fourth, or more of our main and our strongest revenue stream, which is our league bowl," Hill-Corley said.

She added that while the alley sued the governor to reopen during the pandemic, the business didn't financially benefit from that legal win.

"But I operated this facility for two years with no customers," she added. "There was still debt that had to be paid. You had to pay a mortgage. You had to pay utilities. My employees were laid off."

Skyway Bowl took out a small business loan from the federal government.

At the height of the business, there was a league with 150 people. Now, it’s down to just 30.

A labor of love

The backstory:

Johnnie and Mary Hill purchased it in 2009.

Johnnie was originally from the south, where he worked picking cotton. He migrated to the north, were he worked in various roles for the city, county, and state.

He became a trailblazer as the first African American to own two Chicago bowling alleys despite never having bowled himself. His purchase of Skyway was a labor of love for his wife.

After Johnnie’s death and as Mary aged, their daughter, Brunetta, took over the business.

The bowling alley has endured, but challenges have mounted.

Owners refuse to give up

Seeking help:

In 2020, Skyway lost nearly half of its league revenue due to the impact of COVID-19. Now, rising property taxes are making it even harder to stay afloat.

Yet, the owners refuse to roll a gutter ball just yet.

To keep the historic bowling alley thriving, they’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign aiming to expand operations and ensure Skyway Bowl’s legacy continues for generations to come.

"I don't care what color you are, you should always take care of home first, meaning take care of your community first," said Hill-Corley. "You should go out and bowl at other facilities and experience the competition and the social experience there, but at the end of the day, don't leave your community hanging."

Skyway Bowl is trying to raise $1 million to pay off its mortgage and pandemic loan. It's the only Black-owned alley with certification from the United States Bowling Congress.

To learn more, go to skywaybowlchicago.com.