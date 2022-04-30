Small EF0 tornado confirmed in Oak Brook in suburban Chicago

A small tornado traveled for about 2 miles through Oak Brook in suburban Chicago on Saturday.

The EF0 tornado was about 1.9 miles long and had a width of about 60 yards.

The tornado started at Willow Crest Golf Club and ended at Central Park.

The tornado impacted students arriving for St. Charles East prom, but there were no reports of injuries.

Another tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in Boone County for about half a mile.

