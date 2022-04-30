Strong storms likely across Chicagoland; heavy downpours and tornado possible

Strong storms and severe weather are possible for the Chicagoland area Saturday afternoon.

Severe weather threats include high winds, heavy downpours with brief flash flooding and a possible tornado.

As far as timing goes, FOX 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl says the storms should hit along I-39 just after 2 p.m. — then will push into the Chicago area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A window of sunshine is possible midday, which has the potential to provide even more energy into the system.

In this case, clouds are good, and could hamper the development of the most severe storms.