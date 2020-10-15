Small fire extinguished on roof of South Loop high-rise

A fire was extinguished Thursday morning on the roof of a high-rise residential building in the South Loop.

Crews responded at 9:10 a.m. to a “little fire on the roof” of a 64-story building at 1211 S. Prairie Ave., according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes and no injuries were reported, he said.

The blaze may have started in a heating unit, Langford said.

Fire department investigators haven’t yet ruled on an official cause.