Small Illinois towns of Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton vote to merge into 'Cahokia Heights'
CAHOKIA, Illinois - Local leaders in three communities that will merge after voters approved the plan say the next steps are preparing for a new city government and planning ways to inform residents.
Residents in Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton recently approved a referendum to merge the three cities into a single town that'll be called Cahokia Heights.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that voters will decide on new officials to form the government in an April election. The referendum calls for an aldermanic form of government.
