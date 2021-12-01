Small plane veers off runway at Chicago Executive Airport
WHEELING, Ill. - A small plane veered off the runway Wednesday while landing at Chicago Executive Airport in suburban Wheeling.
The incident occurred around 10:48 a.m., officials said.
No injuries were reported and the incident caused minor damage to airport equipment, according to CEA Executive Director Jeffrey Miller.
The airport was briefly closed and fully reopened at 11:35 a.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident, officials said.
Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling | Google Maps