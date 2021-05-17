Smart911 App: New feature allows Chicago residents to easily share video with police

City officials have introduced a new feature to their Smart911 platform which allows residents to better assist the Chicago Police Department in solving crimes.

Residents with a Smart911 profile who have a home surveillance camera can now opt in to share their footage with the police in the event a crime occurs in their neighborhood.

"Smart911 is a valuable platform for anyone calling 9-1-1. We encourage all Chicago residents to sign-up," Office of Emergency Management & Communications Executive Director Rich Guidice said in a statement. "With this new opt-in feature, CPD can be made aware of any residents in a given area that are willing to share recorded home surveillance camera footage should a crime occur nearby or outside their residence."

All Smart911 profiles are private and not shared, city officials said. In addition, residents who opt in to share their surveillance video would not be authorizing just anyone to access their home cameras.

"Video evidence is often a key component to solving crimes, recovering stolen property and holding offenders accountable," Police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. "The Department is proud of its strong, ongoing relationship with OEMC. This latest initiative is another example of partnership that contributes to making the city a safer place for everyone to enjoy."

To join the Smart911 community, residents can create a free safety profile by visiting www.SMART911.com or download the mobile app.

Why is joining Smart911 the right thing to do?

