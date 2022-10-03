Smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers steal jewelry, threaten employee at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills

Authorities are looking for two male suspects who smashed a display case at a jewelry store and stole items Monday at a mall in west suburban Vernon Hills.

About 11:26 a.m., the suspects entered Z Fine Jewelry at Hawthorn Mall and smashed a display case with hammers, Vernon Hills police said.

One of the suspects allegedly threatened an employee with a hammer when they tried to call 911, but nobody was hurt during the incident, police said.

The robbers, described as two males wearing dark hoodies and black masks, then drove away in a dark-colored SUV towards Milwaukee Avenue with an unknown quantity of jewelry, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Vernon Hills Police Department Investigations Unite at (847) 918-5601.