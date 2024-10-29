Smash-and-grab reported at Wrigleyville restaurant

A suspect smashed the front window of a Wrigleyville restaurant before burglarizing it Tuesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Just after midnight, a vehicle pulled up to a restaurant located in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. A suspect got out of the car and threw a brick through the restaurant window, police said.

The suspect then stole property from inside before fleeing in the vehicle. Police did not specify what was taken from the business.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.