Smash-and-grab thefts reported at stores along the Mag Mile

Chicago police issued an alert Tuesday after three smash-and-grab burglaries were reported at clothing stores along the Magnificent Mile and on the Near North Side earlier this month.

In each burglary, one or two thieves break the store's front window with a brick or blunt object before taking clothes and fleeing the scene, police said.

The burglaries occurred during the early morning hours:

Nov. 15 in the 1800 block of North Clybourn Avenue

Nov. 25 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue

Nov. 28 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

