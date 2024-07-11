Smash-and-grab thieves hit River North liquor store

A River North liquor store was broken into and robbed early Thursday morning.

Thieves forced their way into Gold Coast Market located at 71 West Chicago Avenue at 3 a.m., causing damage to the door in the process.

A video posted on Gold Coast Market's Instagram showed a masked offender getting out of an SUV with an object that they used to break the front glass door of the store.

Several offenders went inside and stole multiple items. The video also shows one of the offenders jumping behind the checkout counter and taking boxes near the cash register.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.