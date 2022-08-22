Snapchat users can receive settlement money from new Illinois lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in a new $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat, meaning you may qualify to collect a portion of the money.

The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc." — accuses Snapchat of using its "Lenses" and "Filters" features to collect "biometric data," thereby violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.

Snapchat is denying any wrongdoing, but is still choosing to settle the matter without going to trial.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

If you have not submitted your claim yet, here are some answers to important questions about the settlement for those who qualify:

Who is eligible?

You qualify if you were a Snapchat user in Illinois who used the app features "Lenses" and "Filters" between November 17, 2015, and the present.

If you are unsure if you qualify for a payment, you can ask for free help by emailing the Settlement Administrator at Info@snapillinoisbipasettlement.com — or call 1-844-939-4343.

How much money could I receive?

Individual settlement amounts have not yet been determined. It will depend on how many people submit a claim and are approved to receive settlement money out of the $35 million. Court and administrative fees will also be taken into account.

CHINA - 2021/04/23: In this photo illustration, a SnapChat logo seen displayed on a smartphone with USD (United States dollar) currency in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Is there anything I need to do to receive a portion of the settlement?

You must submit a claim form to qualify for a payment. Anyone who submits a valid claim form by November 5, 2022, can receive settlement money — if their form is approved by the Settlement Administrator.

You can submit a claim form online, or download it and mail it to the Settlement Administrator.

How will I get paid?

You will be able to select the option of receiving your payment by check or electronically through Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, or direct deposit. You can also choose to receive a prepaid MasterCard.

When will my settlement payment arrive?

A final court hearing for the settlement of this case will be held on November 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Wheaton, Illinois, at the 18th Judicial Circuit Court, 505 N. County Farm Rd., Room 2016.

The hearing will decide whether the settlement is "fair, reasonable, and adequate."

It is uncertain how long the "Final Approval Hearing" could take.

Settlement payments will be distributed as soon as possible after the court grants final approval of the settlement.

How can I submit a claim?

If you are looking for more information, visit https://www.snapillinoisbipasettlement.com/faqs.

If you want to submit a claim, visit HERE.

This new lawsuit settlement comes just months after another class action lawsuit was settled with Facebook in which Illinois residents who qualified for settlement money received $397. In that lawsuit, Facebook was accused of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law.

In another recent lawsuit, Google was also accused of violating the state law.