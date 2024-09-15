Social media abuzz as Mexican Independence Day festivities cause road closures

The Brief Downtown Chicago will see intermittent road closures Sunday night due to Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Residents, employees, and critical care workers can access closed areas through designated points, with public transit remaining unaffected. Details on which roads are closed and for how long haven't been released.



Social media have been abuzz all weekend as drivers and downtown residents complain about significant road closures caused by Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Anthony Ard reported it took him two hours to travel just eight blocks due to the festivities.

Although the official holiday is Monday, celebrations have been ongoing throughout the weekend, featuring events such as El Grito Fest and the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, car caravans adorned with Mexican flags streamed down Michigan Avenue.

Authorities had hoped El Grito Fest would help reduce street congestion, but thousands of revelers continued to fill the streets, displaying Mexican pride through honking horns, singing, and dancing.

Intermittent road closures were enforced Sunday night, affecting areas from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street and from Division Street to 18th Street.

Residents, employees, and critical care workers in the impacted areas are permitted access at designated points.

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

DesPlaines/Canal

18th/State

18th/Michigan

18th/Indiana

Officers were also seen putting up barricades and working to control unruly crowds.

For those in and around downtown, not a part of celebrations, maneuvering to local highways has indeed been a headache; however, some Loop residents said the situation appears to be better than in previous years.