Software company president dies from injuries after India mishap

The president of a Hoffman Estates-based, multinational software company who was critically injured during a freak accident in India has died from his injuries.

Raju Datla, 54, died Friday, July 19, from injuries he sustained during a company celebration in India.

The incident, which happened Thursday, Jan. 18, also claimed the life of 56-year-old Sanjay Shah.

Shah, the founder of software company Vistex, was making a grand entrance on the stage during the 25th anniversary celebration when the tragedy unfolded.

He was in an iron basket being lowered from the rafters when a cable snapped.

Shah fell at least 15 feet and died on impact. Datla was also in the faulty contraption and was critically injured.

Just over six months later, Datla succumbed to his injuries at Northwestern Hospital.