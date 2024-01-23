Expand / Collapse search
Suburban CEO killed after tragic mishap

By
Published 
Hoffman Estates
FOX 32 Chicago

Suburban CEO killed in accident

The tragic mishap occurred last week.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The local tech community is mourning the loss of a suburban CEO who fell to his death during a freak accident.

The tragic mishap unfolded last Thursday during a celebration of his company in India.

The 56-year-old founder of a Hoffman Estates-based company, Sanjay Shah, was making his grand entrance on stage when the mishap took place.  He was in an iron basket being lowered from the rafters when a cable snapped. 

Shah fell at least 15 feet to his death while celebrating the 25th anniversary of his multinational software company, Vistex.

The company's president, Raju Datla, who was also in that faulty contraption, was critically injured. 

Originally from Mumbai, Shah lived in South Barrington but set up his company's headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

Mayor Bill Mecleod says he was heavily involved in the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and was passionate about raising money for Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center in the suburb.