Berwyn students use special tech to experience solar eclipse

Morton West High School in Berwyn brought the sun into their world on this historic day, exploring the science and significance of a solar eclipse.

A thousand students are gathering to view the eclipse. Chicago will experience 94 percent coverage, enough to see the world darken. They have enough special glasses to safeguard their eyes, and something for the visually impaired. The Light-Sound device converts the sun’s rays into sound, changing with the shadows. It’s one of only 7 in the Chicago area.

Instructional Coach James Conley said it was invented at Harvard University. He requested it so that special education students could experience the eclipse with sound.

"There is a light sensor on the back that is able to take sunlight and convert it to a tonal experience for the blind and visually impaired," Conley said.

Students also received NASA approved pinhole cameras, shaped like the United States, showing where the eclipse can be seen. The maps were 3D printed at school by Justin Chang

"Not only is it a map of the United States so you can see where it’s going to happen, and at what percentages will be seen. It also doubles as a pinhole viewer," Chang said.

For many kids, this is their first eclipse experience.

"We’ve seen on TikTok and social media that’s it’s gonna be all black. We’ll see. It’s a surprise, we don’t know what’s going to happen," freshman Fernanda Garfias said.

"It looks like night time or something like that? I really don’t know what to expect," freshman Adamara Flores said.

Science takes center stage, combined with history, geography, social studies, music, and solar viewing aids that double as party favors.