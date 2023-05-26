Soldier Field 10: Memorial Day Run returns this holiday weekend

The Soldier Field 10 Memorial Day Run is back, and this year there's a 10K run, too.

The SF10 is a 10-mile race, while the 10K is 6.2 miles. It all starts with a 21-gun salute at the starting line inside Soldier Field.

Then runners will take off along Lake Michigan with a big finish on the field inside the stadium.

Both races follow the same route just with an earlier turnaround point for the 10K runners.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The celebration continues with the post-race tailgate with free beer, live music, and more.