Soldier Field reimagined: Developer releases video of proposed redevelopment

Soldier Field has been the home of the Bears for decades and a landmark since the late 80s — now a developer wants to transition the space into the modern era.

Landmark Development released a video on Sunday providing a virtual tour of what Soldier Field could look like after a complete remodel.

The developer features a dome for year-round experiences, as well as, more seating and a transit hub to make getting to and from the venue easier.

The reimagined stadium would focus on under-utilized spaces within the stadium’s current footprint to build new, immersive fan experiences, premium club lounges, and signature food halls, while improving access with a multi-modal transit hub and a dynamic entertainment destination district across the street, the company said in a press release.

The plan involves rebuilding the endzones with columns to support a dome structure, so the stadium can be enclosed.

"Soldier Field is uniquely situated to anchor a truly world-class sports, retail, culinary, and entertainment district," said Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development. "There is no comparable location to take advantage of all key trends of the future – at the heart of one of the world’s most exciting cities. Chicago deserves an extraordinary vision to take this iconic public asset into the next hundred years and beyond."

The proposed transit hub would be built across the street above Metra storage tracks and a rail yard.

"This vision for Soldier Field could have enormous potential for the Museum Campus area," said Martin Cabrera, who led efforts related to the stadium as part of the Museum Campus Working Group. "The improved access and experience for fans and visitors will enhance the area as a year-round destination, while maintaining the park and open spaces and providing even more public amenities for all to enjoy."

Landmark Development touts an "immersive fan environment" and improved tailgating experience around the stadium and adjacent to McCormick Place.

The redevelopment would expand seating to include approximately 61,500-70,000 total seats. It also adds an expanded Veterans Memorial and quadruple the space for food and drink options.

The north concourse would also be renovated and offer food, beverage, and retail options open throughout the year with access to the Museum Campus – whether or not an event is happening in the stadium.

"A modernized Soldier Field, a reinvigorated Museum Campus, and a world-class multi-modal transit hub will serve as one our city’s most important civic assets and support the entire Chicago economy," said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

The "new" Soldier Field have venues within the venue to be used all year round. They feature an adjacent live performance space, a ballroom suitable for corporate and community events, and multiple upscale lounges and gathering areas accessible to the Museum Campus and Chicago Cultural Mile attractions.

Each year, Soldier Field hosts football games, soccer matches, major concerts, sporting competitions, and other events. Landmark Development says the proposed redevelopment would bring new jobs and economic activity for Chicago.

The push for a modern Soldier Field comes after the Chicago Bears said they wanted to pack up and head to Arlington Heights last fall.

In November, Arlington Heights trustees approved a pre-development agreement with the Bears.