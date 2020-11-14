Expand / Collapse search

Soldier from Illinois among five Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

By Fox 32 Digital Team
A soldier from Illinois was among five killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, of Watseka was part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement and were said to be a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea.

The other soldiers killed were identified as:

  • Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio