Soldier from Illinois among five Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

article

A soldier from Illinois was among five killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, of Watseka was part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement and were said to be a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea.

The other soldiers killed were identified as: