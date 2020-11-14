Soldier from Illinois among five Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt
A soldier from Illinois was among five killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, of Watseka was part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement and were said to be a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea.
The other soldiers killed were identified as:
- Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio