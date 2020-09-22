Some Chicago suburbs to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween

The CDC has laid out new guidelines for Halloween and basically those guidelines say don't participate in the holiday. No trick-or-treating. No parties. No haunted houses.

But some cities have decided to allow trick-or-treating, such as suburban Oak Forest.

In Oak Forest, trick-or-treating will be allowed but it is recommended that residents wear a mask and stay away from large crowds. Other suburbs have made the same decision.

“It’s serious, but if you follow wearing a mask and distancing, it’s good,” said Oak Forest resident and mother of a 22-month-old baby Vishakha Limbachiya.

In Oak Forest, trick-or-treating will be allowed on Halloween from 3 p.m. To 7 p.m. Also, trick-or-treaters must be in small groups and face masks are recommended.

“I am excited because he’s my only one. I haven’t chosen costume yet, but I am excited,” Limbachiya said.

Last week, the mayor of New Lenox and the City Council agreed to allow trick-or-treating with restrictions, and they aren’t alone. Oak Forest is on the list, Joliet, Manhattan, Cary and Buffalo Grove.

“We are not canceling Halloween, but we do expect to see different celebrations than what we’ve seen in prior years,” said Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Arwady would not say what the city will do.

The CDC has made it clear on their website that going door to door to trick-or-treat should be avoided to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC says consider virtual celebrations or activities with your own household to limit the spread of the virus.