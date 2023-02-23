Some CTA stations to close on weekends until May

CTA passengers, listen up.

Three Blue Line stations are about to close on weekends as the agency performs track work.

Starting Friday evening, train service will be replaced by shuttle buses between the Addison and Western stations on the O’Hare branch of the Blue Line.

The California, Logan Square and Belmont stations will also be closed through 4 a.m. on Monday.

The track work will be limited to weekends through late May.