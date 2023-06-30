Some NASCAR fans shocked at price of beer at Chicago street race

Some bars around the city of Chicago have announced watch parties for both of the weekend's NASCAR races.

Passport Bar Room in West Town will be showing the races and offering drink specials.

Theory, a sports bar in River North known for screening Formula 1 races, will also show the races.

In the evening, Bandit Bar and Restaurant will host a NASCAR-themed pop-up party.

The party will start at 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some NASCAR fans might also be surprised by the revved-up beer prices around the track.

Social media has been geared up over an image that's gone viral.

It shows a six-pack of Busch Light or Michelob Ultra going for $63 at a vendor tent.

Just one beer will cost you over $10.

Bottled water will be selling for about $4 if you're looking for an alternative.