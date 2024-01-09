Some northern suburbs see heavy snow

It was a messy afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday for residents in the northern suburbs.

Roads were wet, slippery, snow-packed and visibility, at times, was poor.

In Crystal Lake, residents saw about an inch of snow every hour, which meant shovels and snowblowers were hard at work.

Luke Rayson and his wife cleared their driveway and then helped their neighbor do the same as snow continued to blanket the area. One resident even dubbed himself "the snowman" with how much snow he had to clear.

Salt trucks were seen working along main roads and side streets throughout the evening.

Though it's turning into a quiet night, another snow system could hit the area later this week.