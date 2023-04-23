Some Paul Vallas campaign workers say they still have not been paid

Some people who worked on Paul Vallas's failed campaign for Chicago mayor say they have still not been paid.

They gathered on Sunday in front of a building that had been used as a Vallas campaign office. The former workers showed copies of checks from the Vallas campaign that they say bounced, costing them bank fees.

"Paul, stop playing basketball with your checks and pay these workers who've been at your side day after day making you look good," said community activist Patrick Gibbons. "This is not good."

An attorney for the Vallas campaign says they are making good on the checks to the workers and vendors. They're blaming a contractor whom the campaign sued last week for nearly $800,000, alleging they took the money but performed little work.