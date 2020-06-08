Some pushing for Chicago Police Department to be defunded: Here’s what that would look like

Days after protesters took to the streets of Chicago to demand the city defund police, it is now becoming a national conversation.

In Minneapolis, the City Council has enough support to make it happen even without the mayor's approval. But what would these cities look like without the usual funding for police departments?

The city of Chicago spends $1.7 billion annually on policing.

“That’s about just under $5 million dollars a day. Imagine what we could do with the infrastructure up and down this street where we have boarded up windows and we don’t have the services we need,” said community organizer Charlene Carruthers of Movement for Black Lives.

Carruthers says she would like to see the money go to schools, jobs and mental health services.

“People in my family have needed people, including myself, to respond to a crisis without a gun. To respond with, 'what do you need?',” she said.

Instead of police, counselors and crisis workers would respond. Sharon Fairley, the former head of the police oversight board says it may not happen overnight, but that the conversation is starting.

Advertisement

“If you look at what's gone into New York City, for example, they've been able to, you know, reduce crime, with less enforcement,” Fairley said.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police, John Cantanzara, rejects the idea, pointing to a domestic situation Sunday night when an officer was shot in the vest.

“Now, what would happen if a police were disbanded, or defunded or whatever the case may be. Not only would it have been a massacre because he was hell bent on shooting somebody yes last night. But family would have been all in jeopardy. Not to mention the officer who was shot would have been waiting a little bit longer for backup,” said Cantanzara.

He also has a message for local leaders backing this idea.

“Any of the aldermen who are thinking about actually championing this, ‘cause I'm putting them on notice right now, we will be coming after your seats in three years,” Cantanzara said.

The police union president says he is willing to listen to all ideas, but will do what is best for his officers.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says reforms are coming to the Chicago Police Department.