Someone installed a 'nude beach' sign at Chicago beach, alderwoman says

Someone installed a sign at Loyola Beach indicating that it was now a nude beach, according to a Chicago alderwoman.

Ald. Maria Hadden took to Facebook Monday morning stating the following:

We’ve been notified that someone has installed this cheeky sign at Loyola Beach. Please note that this is not an official Chicago Park District sign. We’ve reported to Parks so they can remove it. As a reminder, at least some clothing is required at all of our beaches. But, here’s a little RP history for you - in 1932, the 49th Ward Alderman, George A. Williston, introduced a Resolution to create a nude sunbathing beach in this same location! That’s back when Chicago City Council controlled Parks. This clipping is from the Trib. #themoreyouknow

As Hadden stated, the sign is not an official Chicago Park District sign and will be removed.

No further information was provided.