'Something our neighbors can't bear': Chicago mayor's property tax hike proposal gets pushback

The Brief The $300 million property tax hike proposed by Mayor Johnson is expected to be rejected by the Chicago City Council after a majority of alderpersons voiced strong opposition from constituents. Aldermen are calling for alternative solutions, with some, like Ald. Scott Waguespack, urging the mayor to find budget cuts within departments rather than raise taxes. While some progressives oppose the property tax increase, others believe the special meeting is symbolic and won’t lead to a fair or reasonable budget. Budget hearings are set to continue into the new year.



To Chicagoans’ relief, the $300 million property tax hike is as good as dead on arrival, as the Chicago City Council has scheduled a special meeting to vote it down.

A majority of Chicago alderpersons said they’re getting an earful from their constituents—oppose the property tax hike or else.

"What we’ve heard from a majority of the council and the public is that Mayor Johnson's increase of $300 million is something our neighbors can’t bear," said 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez.

Vasquez and 30 of his colleagues have signed a letter requesting a special City Council meeting next Wednesday, where a majority is expected to vote the tax increase down.

"I think the most important thing to show our community is different ideas are being proposed; different ideas are being considered," said 30th Ward Ald. Ruth Cruz.

Mayor Johnson has warned the hike is needed to stave off a 17% reduction in the city government workforce, which could cut services like public safety.

Ald. Cruz said she needs to hear more from the mayor’s office.

"What would that mean? What are those positions? I know it was shared that it would’ve been police, but there’s more than just that. What will those positions be? What would be the impact?" she asked.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward) said the meeting can be avoided if the mayor voluntarily scraps the property tax hike and comes back with new ideas.

"What we’re telling him is go back to your departments and say, ‘You have to find the cuts. They have to fit in with a much lower budget amount, and that’s on you to do it,’" Waguespack said.

Even some of Johnson’s progressive allies have parted with him on the property tax idea, but some said a special meeting is not the way to go.

Progressive 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata said the meeting is largely a symbolic way to show opposition to the mayor.

"That’s how it feels to me, and I know how good that can feel to folks, but it doesn’t get us any closer to a reasonable and fair budget for the City of Chicago," LaSpata said.

Waguespack also said the mayor should prepare a long-term outlook with the expectation that a Trump presidency might mean even less federal money for the city.

Budget hearings are expected to continue past Christmas, with a final vote due before the new year.