Son charged with fatally stabbing father in Chicago home

A man has been charged in the murder of his father over the weekend on Chicago's South Side.

Rodney Crowder Jr., 28, is accused of fatally strangling and stabbing his 48-year-old father, Rodney Crowder Sr., Sunday afternoon in an Englewood apartment in the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

Crowder Sr. was found face-down in a bed around 4:35 p.m. suffering from a stab wound to the chest, police said.

He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He died from asphyxia, strangulation and a stab wound, according to autopsy reports.

Crowder Jr. was arrested minutes later in the same block as the apartment, according to CPD.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Crowder Jr. is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.