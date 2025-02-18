Son of famed police dog 'Dax' to continue legacy in Lake County

The Brief K9 Lux, son of the legendary police dog Dax, is joining the Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Team. Dax was known for his success in tracking suspects, finding missing people, and detecting narcotics. Lux is currently training and is expected to join the sheriff's unit this summer.



A new member is about to join the Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Team, and he has big paw prints to fill.

Lux, a one-year-old German Shepherd, is the son of the late and celebrated K9 Dax, known as one of the most accomplished police dogs in the country.

Deputy John Forlenza, who partnered with Dax for a decade, is now training Lux with hopes of continuing Dax's legacy.

What we know:

K9 Lux is set to join the Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Team, following in the footsteps of his father, Dax, who was widely regarded as one of the most successful and decorated police dogs in the nation.

Dax passed away last April, shortly after retiring due to neck and spine injuries he suffered while apprehending a suspect.

During his career, Dax was known for tracking down suspects, locating several hundred missing persons, and sniffing out millions of dollars worth of drugs and cash.

Deputy John Forlenza, who partnered with Dax throughout his career, is now working with Lux and sees remarkable similarities.

"He had a lot of the scent work, the natural drive that Dax passed on. And certainly the play drive," Forlenza said. "There were certain qualities we were looking at from the start."

Lux is currently undergoing exercise and conditioning as the first stage of his training. He and Forlenza are set to begin two months of police dog training at a facility in Grayslake, with hopes of joining the Sheriff’s unit this summer.

Forlenza shared his hopes, saying, "I’d be very happy if he follows in his father‘s footsteps."

The backstory:

Before Dax passed away, Forlenza, with approval from the Lake County Sheriffs, arranged for Dax to be bred, resulting in a litter of seven puppies. Lux was chosen from the litter due to his natural drive and scent abilities, which were reminiscent of Dax’s exceptional qualities.

Dax was a police dog Hall of Famer, known for his success in tracking suspects, rescuing lost persons, and narcotics detection. His legacy inspired Forlenza to continue his work with Lux, saying, "It would be a shame if we didn’t carry on what Dax did, and that was the motive behind it."

What's next:

Lux is expected to complete his training this summer and officially join the Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Team.

Meanwhile, Forlenza, who is eligible for retirement in a year, plans to continue working as long as Lux follows in Dax’s tracks.

"There’s nothing like this for me. It’s what I love to do," he said. "And I’m very fortunate to get the opportunity to keep doing it."