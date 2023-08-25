Sonic debuts new Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger: 'Can't be replicated'

article

Sonic Drive-In has launched a new grilled cheeseburger that will be available for a limited time.

The new menu item is called the "Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger," Sonic announced on Monday, Aug. 21, in a press release.

The American drive-in fast food chain claims its Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger is now available "nationwide" at the 3,500-plus restaurants Sonic has in 48 states.

Customers can purchase the Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger with a small order of tots or fries for only $3.99, according to Sonic’s announcement.

The "savory" sandwich is made with an all-beef seasoned patty, slices of hickory smoked bacon, a layer of creamy peppercorn ranch, a melted slice of American cheese and buttery Texas toast.

FILE - Sonic Drive-In exterior. (Sonic)

FOX Business reached out to Sonic Drive-In about the sandwich’s tentative end date.

In the company’s press release, Mackenzie Gibson, Sonic's vice president of culinary & menu innovation, said the restaurant created the Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger because its customer base enjoys grilled cheeseburgers and comfort food.

"By adding the flavors of hickory smoked bacon and peppercorn ranch, we created an innovative new burger that can’t be replicated for our price point ," said Gibson in a statement.

"It’s a melty, cheesy, delicious burger with a side of tots or fries for under four dollars — you can’t beat it," she continued.

If customers purchase a drink with their burger, Sonic reports that "a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase" will be donated to the Sonic Foundation’s Limeades for Learning initiative.

The initiative, launched in 2009, supports public education by donating funds to local schools.

Sonic has reportedly donated over $27 million to benefit classrooms throughout the U.S.

Sonic Drive-In is owned by Inspire Brands, a global multi-brand restaurant company that also owns Dunkin’, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

In recent years, Sonic has released seasonal and limited-time menu items to encourage customers to visit, including the launch of a Pickle Juice Slush and a Lemonberry Slush Float for summer and Fried Cookie Dough Bites for fall.

