Sonya Massey shooting: Illinois Supreme Court reviews detention of former deputy charged in murder

The Brief The Illinois Supreme Court is considering whether former deputy Sean Grayson, charged with fatally shooting Sonya Massey, should be released from jail while awaiting trial. Grayson has been held without bond despite an appellate court ruling that, under Illinois’ Pre-Trial Fairness Act, he qualifies for release with conditions. The high-profile case, involving the killing of an unarmed woman who called 911, is set to go to trial in October in Peoria County.



The state's highest court will decide whether the former Illinois sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey will be let out of jail ahead of his trial.

Sean Grayson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the July 6, 2024, shooting of Massey, an unarmed Black woman who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler.

Grayson has been held in Macon County Jail without bond despite a state appellate court ruling that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, which eliminated cash bond in Illinois, dictates that he should be released with certain conditions.

The Illinois Supreme Court began hearing the appeal Wednesday.

The shooting of Sonya Massey

The backstory:

Massey called 911 in the early morning hours of July 6, 2024, to report a suspected prowler near her Springfield.

Body cam video released last July confirmed prosecutors’ earlier account of the tense moment when Grayson yelled across a counter at Massey to set down a pot of hot water, aiming his 9mm pistol at her and threatening to shoot her in the face. He fired three times.

The unidentified deputy with Grayson then said he would get his medical kit, but Grayson said, "She done. You can go get it, but that’s a head shot. There’s nothing you can do, man."

***WARNING: The video below is graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.***

He later relented while the second deputy held towels to Massey’s head to try to stem the bleeding, but by the time Grayson returned with his kit, emergency medical professionals had arrived and when they told Grayson his help wasn’t needed, he threw his kit on the floor and said, "I’m not even gonna waste my med stuff then."

Massey struggled with mental illness, according to her family. Her son, 17-year-old Malachi Hill Massey, said that he and his 15-year-old sister had moved in with their father because Sonya Massey had admitted herself to a 30-day inpatient program in St. Louis sometime during the week before her death, but returned two days later without explanation.

Massey's family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County in February.

The settlement does not impact the criminal case against Grayson.

Sean Grayson background

Dig deeper:

Grayson had been employed by a half-dozen police agencies between 2020 and the time of the shooting.

A circuit judge ruled the murder trial should be held in Peoria instead of Springfield because of intense publicity.

His career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department as well as working full time at two sheriff's offices, all in central Illinois.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board shows Grayson was hired part time on Aug. 11, 2020, by the Pawnee Police Department. He also was hired part time on Feb. 4, 2021, by the Kincaid Police Department and on May 20, 2021, by the Virden Police Department.

Two months later, he was hired full time by the Auburn Police Department and remained there until May 1, 2022, when he was hired full time by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson left Logan County on April 28, 2023, and was hired full time on May 1, 2023, by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

He received his part-time Law Enforcement Certification on June 5, 2021, according to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Sonya Massey trial date

What's next:

The trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 20 in Peoria County.

If convicted, Grayson faces prison sentences of 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery and two to five years for misconduct.