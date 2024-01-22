South Bend fire: 5 children killed, 2 injured in blaze at Indiana home

A house fire in South Bend, Indiana claimed the lives of five children Sunday night.

The South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 222 North LaPorte Ave and was met with intense flames engulfing the first and second floor of the building.

Multiple victims were reportedly trapped on the second floor of the home. Two victims were initially rescued by fire crews.

In total, six people were extracted from the home. Five of the victims – all children – were last pronounced dead.

One survivor was transported to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for further treatment, according to the South Bend Fire Department.

A firefighter fell through the second floor. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire Chief Carl Buchanon reminds all residents to test their smoke alarms. The department collaborates closely with the American Red Cross installing free smoke alarms to the residents of South Bend.