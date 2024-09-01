Pair of teens charged with stealing car at gunpoint in South Chicago

article

Two 18-year-olds were charged in connection to an armed carjacking in South Chicago Friday night.

Randle Archie and Mercedes Jones were arrested about 15 minutes after they allegedly took a vehicle from a 37-year-old man.

Police said the victim was in the 8100 block of South Escanaba Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when Archie and Jones demanded his car at gunpoint.

They were arrested a few blocks away around 8:30 p.m. Police found a gun during the arrests.

Archie and Jones were both charged with felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Archie was also charged with unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday for a detention hearing.