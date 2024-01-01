Woman carjacked, shot in South Chicago: police

A 40-year-old woman was carjacked and shot in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:30 a.m., police say the female victim was outside her vehicle in the 7900 block of S. Kingston Avenue when five male offenders approached on foot, got in her vehicle and drove away.

The victim then heard gunshots, felt pain and walked home.

The next morning, the victim took herself to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot graze wound to her calf. She was in fair condition, police said.

She then told police that her vehicle had been stolen, and at that time the vehicle was already towed due to being involved in a crash.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.